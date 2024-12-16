Union Minister Khadse unveils National Games logo, mascot

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Minister Raksha Khadse unveiled the logo and the mascot for the 38th National Games set to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 25.

The mascot, 'Mouli', inspired by Uttarakhand's state bird the Monal was revealed along with the official logo, jersy, torch, anthem and the tagline "Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak" (From Resolution to Zenith) on Sunday.

"These Games symbolise the spirit of sportsmanship, unity, and excellence. The vibrant logo and dynamic mascot reflect the rich culture and natural beauty of the state," Khadse, the Union Minster of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha were present at the event organised in Dehradun.

Usha announced the inclusion of traditional sports like yoga and mallakhamb in the Games.

Addressing the event, Khadse said the addition of traditional sports in the National Games would provide the youth an opportunity to pursue their aspirations. PTI SKU SKU OZ OZ