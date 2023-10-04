Unnati, Ayush shine in badminton World Junior C''ships

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Talented shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty notched up impressive wins as India continued their winning run on day two of the World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttlers were outstanding on the second day of the prestigious event, winning 10 of their 12 ties in the round of 64.

In the boys' singles section, Ayush defeated second seed Eogene Ewe of Malaysia 21-17 21-17 in a close contested match.

In the girls' singles match, Unnati cruised to a 21-14 21-9 win over Joanna Podedworny of Poland in just 22 minutes.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma secured a convincing 21-12 21-11 win against Estonia's Andrei Schmidt and Emili Pärsim, while Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar dominated their match against Portugal's Tiago Bernguer and Marta Sousa enroute their 21-15 21-6 victory.

In the girls' doubles category, the duo of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty overcame a first-game loss against Indonesian pair of Nabila Cahya Permata Ayu and Reva Olivia Damayani to register a 13-21 21-19 21-11 win.

Tanvi Sharma and Radhika Sharma secured a convincing 21-16 21-8 victory against Tahiti's Heirautea Curet and Maeva Giallard in just 20 minutes.

However, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla and Devika Sihag faced defeat in their respective matches.

Lokesh suffered a 18-21 16-21 defeat against Rui Sato of Japan, while Devika went down fighting against DAI Qin Yi of China in a close match that ended with a scoreline of 18-21 21-18 20-22.

Tushar Suveer (boys' singles), Tara Shah (girls' singles), along with the doubles pairs of Tushar Suveer and Nicholas Raj, and Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana, also secured victories and earned their spots in the round of 32.

The round of 32 matches will be played later in the day. PTI ATK UNG