Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod exit Thailand Open

Bangkok, May 15 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod were ousted from the Thailand Open after suffering straight game defeats to higher-ranked shuttlers in the second round of the Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Unnati, the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters winner, proved no match for world number two top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong from Thailand, going down 14-21, 11-21 in just 39 minutes.

World number 23 Malvika, a runner-up at the 2024 Hylo Open, too found the going tough against former world champion and Thai veteran Ratchanok Intanon.

She went down 12-16-21 to the world number five shuttler in their second-round women's singles fixture of the USD 475,000 tournament.

Later in the day, the women's and men's doubles pairs of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, and singles players Tharun Mannepalli and Aakarshi Kashyap, will be in action.