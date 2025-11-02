Unnati Hooda bows out, Indian challenge ends in Hylo Open

Saarbrücken (Germany), Nov 1 (PTI) Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda suffered a straight-game loss against top-seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women’s singles semifinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the USD 475,000 Hylo Open here.

The 18-year-old from Rohtak was impressive this week but she couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Wardani, losing 7-21, 13-21 in a 35-minute contest Saturday night.

Unnati was part of the Indian team that won its first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati earlier last month. PTI ATK PDS PDS