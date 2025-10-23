Unnati Hooda exits French Open after losing to Wang Zhiyi

Cesson-Sevigne (France), Oct 22 (PTI) Unnati Hooda's run at the French Open Super 750 came to an end when she was overpowered by world number two Wang Zhiyi in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles, here on Thursday.

Hooda lost 14-21, 11-21 in a 39-minute straight-game defeat, struggling to challenge the second seed throughout the contest.

This marked the 18-year-old's second consecutive loss to Wang, having previously met at the Singapore Open, where Hooda had taken a game before eventually succumbing.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde went down 23-21, 8-21, 17-21 to world number five Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

The exit of Hooda and the mixed doubles team came a day after India's top men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were also eliminated from the tournament. PTI TAP UNG