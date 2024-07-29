Unruffled by 'deletion' of opening win, Lakshya Sen beats Belgium's Carraggi in straight games

Paris, Jul 29 (PTI) Forced to make a fresh start after his opening win was wiped off the record books, unfazed Indian ace Lakshya Sen stamped his class to defeat Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in their men's singles group match of the Olympic Games' badminton competition here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Sen, who is making his Olympic debut, beat Carraggi 21-19 21-14 in the Group L match that lasted 43 minutes.

Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Olympics due to a left elbow injury.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze winner at 2021 World Championships, will face third seed and world number three and reigning Asian champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in his final group match on Wednesday.

The match will decide which of the two players moves forward in the competition as only one each from the 16 groups will qualify for the pre-quarters.

Sen didn't make the best of starts today and was trailing in the first game against his lower-ranked opponent. But he came out unscathed thanks to his tenacity.

Ranked 18th in the world, Sen was 8-11 behind in the first change of ends and the gap widened to 8-12.

But from there on, the Indian youngster roared back and levelled the score at 18-18 with the help of some fine smashes.

Sen was up 19-18 before Carraggi, ranked 52nd in the world, made it 19-19. But Sen held his nerves to win the next two points and pocket the first game.

"It was a bit hard to find my rhythm in the first game. But I came back and towards the end I stuck in there. I did not try to play a perfect game but I just retrieved more shots and attacked on my chances whenever I could," Sen said later.

Having got the momentum, Sen was unstoppable in the second game.

He was 8-2 up in no time and was 11-4 ahead at the change of ends, when he got tips from his star-studded coaching staff featuring Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar.

The Belgian resisted briefly when the scoreline was 14-10 in favour of Sen but the Indian raised his level to make it 18-10 with a fine smash point.

"It was a good match today, especially in the first game, happy with the way I converted (the points). In the second game, I was much more in control. Looking forward to the next game," Sen said.

"Lovely to play in front of such a packed crowd especially a lot of Indian crowd who came to support me." Asked if the cancellation of the first match's result had any impact on him, Sen said, "I just took it as a practice match, now it is time for me to just focus on one match at a time. I will rest, recover and try to be at my best against Christie.

"I saw the news yesterday and there is nothing we could do. I wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he gets back soon. Other than that, I am really focussed on the next game."