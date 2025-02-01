Unseeded Tatiana Prozorova wins 75K ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament

Pune, Feb 1 (PTI) Unseeded Tatiana Prozorova of Russia upset the top seed Leolia Jeanjean of France 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to win the 24th edition of the 75K ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Prozorova, who is currently ranked 222, came back after losing the first set to get past the 131st ranked and 29-year-old Jeanjean in a contest that lasted two hours and 38 minutes at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts.

The winner took away the trophy, 75 WTA points and USD 9,142 as the prize money while the runner-up Jeanjean received 49 WTA points and USD 4,886.

The competition was organised by Deccan Gymkhana and sponsored by National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) under the auspices of All India Tennis Association and its Maharashtra unit. PTI PDS PDS