Up against Mumbai City FC, Mohammedan SC eye season's first win at home

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Mohammedan SC will look to earn their first win at home this season as Mumbai City FC focus on maintaining their good record in the city when the two teams face off in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

This is the first time the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will host a ISL 2024-25 clash between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders come into this contest on a strong run of form when facing new opponents in the league, having won their last four such matches and having lost only one game in Kolkata in nine outings.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are still searching for their first home victory this season, having fallen short of winning any of their five home fixtures. Their inability to keep a clean sheet in their own backyard has also hampered their prospects.

The matchup thus represents a fixture between two contrasting narratives, i.e. Mumbai City FC's pursuit of consistency against unfamiliar foes and Mohammedan SC's quest to reverse their home fortunes.

Mumbai City FC have been in formidable form while playing in Kolkata, losing just one of their last nine ISL matches in the city. This run includes six wins and two draws, with the only loss coming against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on April 15.

Mumbai City FC have faced the fewest shots on target per game this season (three per game) but have a save percentage of only 58.1%, the second lowest in the league.

This paradox highlights issues in goalkeeping efficiency, with Kerala Blasters FC being the only side with a lower save percentage (47.5%). Thus, Mohammedan SC can look to launch lethal, timely attacks to find the back of the net.

Mohammedan SC's form at home has been disappointing, as they have lost their last three consecutive home fixtures, the joint-longest active home losing streak in the ISL (along with Hyderabad FC).

Maximising points at home is a critical component for any team to move up the points table and Mohammedan SC hence need to fix the drawbacks holding them back from doing so.

Mohammedan SC have only scored five goals this season, reflecting the side's inefficiency in converting chances, something that the Islanders can target by strengthening their defensive unit.