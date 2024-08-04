UP CM Adityanath congratulates Indian team as it qualifies for hockey semifinals at Paris Olympics

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian hockey team after it qualified for the semifinals of the men's event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Indian hockey team has scripted history once more...The Indian hockey team has qualified for the semifinals in the Olympics defeating Great Britain. Heartfelt congratulations to all the players and every proud Indian! This historic achievement belongs to every Indian. May this victorious journey continue...Jai Hind!" India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes in Paris on Sunday.

This is India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Olympics.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown the red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves. PTI NAV MNK MNK