UP Dominators script dramatic comeback to stun Delhi Dangal Warriors

Noida, Jan 20 (PTI) UP Dominators produced a stirring comeback to defeat Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in a Pro Wrestling League match here on Tuesday.

Delhi Dangal Warriors seized early control in the 86kg men’s contest as Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar defeated Mykhailov Vasyl 7-4.

The advantage doubled in the 76kg women’s contest, where Anastasiya Alpyeeva recovered from conceding an early takedown to dominate Ojo Damola Hannah 11-2.

The momentum stayed with Delhi in a tactical 74kg men’s tie as Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov remained patient and disciplined to edge Abhimanyu Mandwal 3-0, pushing Delhi to a 3-0 lead.

UP finally found their foothold through Tapsya Gahlawat in the 57kg women’s category.

The U20 world champion wrestled with composure, combining an early push-out and activity point with sharp second-period takedowns to register an 8-2 win over Karla Gonzalez and put UP on the board.

Delhi responded emphatically in the 65kg men’s category through captain and U23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal.

Kalkal overwhelmed Vishal Kali Raman with relentless attacks, stretching Delhi’s lead to 4-1.

The turning point arrived in the 57kg men’s contest.

Rahul Deswal staged a strong comeback after conceding early push-outs, sealing the match in the Power Minute with a decisive four-point takedown to beat Shubham Kaushik 8–5 and keep UP alive.

UP’s resurgence gathered force in the heavyweight contest, where Jaspooran Singh controlled the centre to defeat Ronak 3-1, cutting the deficit to one.

Captain Nisha Dahiya then delivered under pressure in the 62kg women’s contest, edging a high-intensity contest against Anjli 9-5 to level the tie at 4-4.

With the match on the line, Olympian Antim Panghal produced a commanding performance in the decisive 53kg women’s contest against Saarika.

Panghal imposed her authority from the start, striking repeatedly with clean takedowns and accelerating in the closing phase with a high-value takedown and exposure sequence.

Despite a late push-out from Saarika, Panghal brought the match to an early close by technical superiority, completing UP Dominators’ remarkable comeback and sealing the full two points and moving to the top of the table. PTI UNG DDV