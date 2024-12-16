UP pacer Ankit Rajpoot announces retirement at 31

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh pacer Ankit Rajpoot on Monday announced his retirement from Indian cricket at 31 years of age, opening the prospect of a career in overseas T20 leagues.

Rajpoot, who represented Uttar Pradesh in the latest Ranji trophy season, made the announcement on social media.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from Indian cricket. My journey from 2009-2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life," he wrote on social media.

"I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for India, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Kanpur Cricket Association..." Rajpoot also thanked the five IPL teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants -- he was part of.

Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul had also said goodbye to domestic cricket last month.

Like him, Rajpoot would be exploring opportunities in T20 leagues around the world.

An active BCCI cricketer is not allowed to take part in overseas leagues.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment," Rajpoot posted.

"I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish the best of luck to all the teammates from the various teams I’ve been a part of," he added.

Rajpoot featured in 80 First Class games, 50 in List A and 87 in T20s, taking 248, 71 and 105 wickets respectively. PTI BS TAP