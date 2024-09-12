UP, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra win in junior national hockey

Jalandhar, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged victorious on day four of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Thursday.

Besides Manipur, Jharkhand, and Bihar also emerged victorious.

In the opening game, Uttarakhand edged out Chhattisgarh 7-5 in a high-scoring affair.

Uttar Pradesh then defeated Puducherry 6-1 in the second match of the day.

In a one-sided encounter, Maharashtra thrashed Goa 17-1. Manipur secured a 2-0 win over Himachal before Jharkhand defeated Bengal 5-1.

In the final match of the day, Bihar triumphed 3-1 over Telangana. PTI ATK SSC SSC