UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Hayley Matthews (55 off 47 balls) made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 161 for six.

Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs after Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls at the top of the order.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 161 for 6 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 55; Grace Harris 1/20).

UP Warriorz: 163 for 3 in 16.3 overs (Kiran Navgire 57; Issy Wong 2/30). PTI BS PDS PDS

