Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Hayley Matthews (55 off 47 balls) made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 161 for six.

Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs after Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls at the top of the order.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 161 for 6 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 55; Grace Harris 1/20).

UP Warriorz: 163 for 3 in 16.3 overs (Kiran Navgire 57; Issy Wong 2/30). PTI BS PDS PDS