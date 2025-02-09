UP Warriorz name Deepti Sharma as captain in place of injured Healy

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) UP Warriorz on Sunday named seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma as their captain for WPL 2025 after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the League because of a foot injury.

Warriorz will hope that Deepti will repeat her fine WPL 2024 outing, scoring 295 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.57 and at an average of 98.33. She had also grabbed 10 wickets with her off-spin at an economy rate of 7.23.

The 27-year-old has previous experience in captaincy as well, leading Bengal and East Zone in domestic matches.

Deepti had also led Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge, a precursor to the WPL.

In the WPL too, she has been a consistent performer for the UP outfit, making 385 runs across 16 innings and taking 19 wickets.

However, the Warriorz will miss the services of Healy, a premier women's batter of this era. In the WPL she has made with 428 runs in 17 matches.

Warriorz have called up West Indies all-rounder Chinnelle Henry as Healy's replacement for the season.