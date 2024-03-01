UP Warriorz thrash Gujarat Giants by six wickets

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Warriorz earned their second victory of this WPL season, defeating Gujarat Giants by six wickets here on Friday.

Chasing 143, Australia's Grace Harris (60 not out; 33 balls), played some big and entertaining shots as the target was achieved in 15.4 overs.

The 30-year-old right-hander hit nine boundaries and two huge sixes, and shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (17 not out).

Gujarat Giants batters struggled to get going against spinners on a slow surface, with Phoebe Litchfield (35) emerging their highest scorer. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 20 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 142 for 5 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Ashleigh Gardner 30; Sophie Ecclestone 3/20) lost to Uttar Pradesh Warriorz 143 for 4 in 15.4 overs (Grace Harris 60 not out, Alyssa Healy 33; Tanuja Kanwar 2/23) by six wickets. PTI AM AM TAP