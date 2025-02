UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

UP Warriorz fielded an unchanged squad, while Sneha Rana will make her debut for RCB.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.