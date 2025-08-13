UP Yoddhas appoint Sumit Sangwan as captain for PKL season 12

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) UP Yoddhas on Wednesday appointed star defender Sumit Sangwan as captain and Ashu Singh as his deputy for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Both Sumit (26) and Ashu (27) began their journeys with UP Yoddhas as young players in Season 7, and have since evolved into pillars of the team's defensive setup.

Sumit Sangwan is known for his agility, timing, and tactical intelligence. He has consistently ranked among the league's top defenders over the past few seasons.

Another Yoddhas stalwart, Ashu has been playing primarily as a cover defender. Ashu has impressed with his relentless work rate, unselfish play, and composure under pressure.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas named Pawan Sehrawat as their captain and Arjun Deshwal as his deputy.

Patna Pirates appointed Ankit Jaglan as their skipper and Deepak Singh as the vice-captain with the team set to face UP Yoddhas in their season-opener.