UP Yoddhas beat table toppers Haryana Steelers to keep play-offs hopes alive

Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Bhavani Rajput picked up 11 points in a superb performance as UP Yoddhas beat table toppers Haryana Steelers 31-24 to keep their play-off hopes alive in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

With the win, UP Yoddhas moved to third place on the points table, staying unbeaten for the seventh match on the trot.

Haryana Steelers started in an impressive manner after Vinay was successful in a Do-Or-Die raid to get Sumit and Mahender Singh.

But, UP Yoddhas responded with Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi tackling Shivam Patare. Rajput then got Sanjay while Mohammadreza Shadloui stepped out of the end line, as UP Yoddhas levelled the score.

A tackle on Vinay meant that Haryana Steeler were left with just Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal on the mat. But they won a very impressive Super Tackle to send Rajput off the mat and keep the pressure on their opponents.

The first half was a closely contested affair, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and strategy. The game-changing moment came when Rajput executed a spectacular Super Raid, escaping multiple tackles and ultimately leading to an ALL OUT that levelled the scores.

Vishal Tate and Shivam Patare made significant contributions for Haryana Steelers, while Bharat Hooda and young Sahil tried to keep UP Yoddhas in the contest.

At the half-time break, UP Yoddhas held a slim 15-13 lead, setting the stage for an electrifying second half.

A shift in momentum saw UP Yoddhas nullify the threat of the table toppers. In the third quarter of the clash, Haryana Steelers were restricted to just three points in comparison to the 11 points scored by UP Yoddhas.

This was courtesy another ALL OUT by Rajput, who got N Manikandan and Rahul to dismantle Haryana Steelers.

Rajput then brought up his Super 10 in style after getting Mohammadreza Shadloui and Rahul Sethpal off the mat. It was enough to give his team an unassailable lead and take one step closer for playoffs spot.

For Haryana Steelers, their semi-final aspirations had to take a back step as they suffered a second-straight defeat, this time by 7 points. PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS