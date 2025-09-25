UP Yoddhas outwit Bengaluru Bulls 6-6 in tie-breaker in PKL

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) UP Yoddhas showed nerves of steel to beat Bengaluru Bulls 6-5 in the tie-breaker to register their second win on the trot in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

The match went into the tie-breaker after the scores were tied 36-36 in regulation time at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Bhavani Rajput topped the points for UP, bagging 10 of them, as he was ably supported by the likes of Gagan Gowda (6), Sumit Sangwan (4), Ashu Singh (4), and Guman Singh (3).

UP Yoddhas will face Gujarat Giants on September 29 in New Delhi, while Bengaluru Bulls will clash against Puneri Paltan on October 2.

The game was hanging in balance in the first half, with the Bulls leading narrowly 20-19. However, the Yoddhas regrouped to garner 17 points in the next 20 minutes, powered by seven tackles and two all-out points.

The Yoddhas secured a 44.68% raid strike rate, 38.3% raid success rate, alongside one Super Raid. Defensively, their 42.86% tackle success rate far exceeded the 36.67% recorded by their opponents.