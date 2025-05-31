UPCA's Yudhvir Singh appointed as Indian team's manager for England tour

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Seasoned administrator Yudhvir Singh from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has been appointed as the Indian team's manager for the upcoming tour of England, the BCCI sources informed. Yudhvir, who is currently a life member of the UPCA, has served as the association's secretary and the director in the past.

India will face England in a five-match Test series, starting with the first match at Leeds on June 20.

Young batter Shubman Gill was appointed as the team’s captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be Gill’s deputy during the away assignment. PTI UNG AT AT