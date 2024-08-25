UP's Chandan and Nashik's Ravina win men's and women's titles in Mumbai Half Marathon

Mumbai: College students Chandan Yadav of Badohi district in Uttar Pradesh and teenager Ravina Gayakwad from Nashik, Maharashtra won the men's and women's titles respectively in the eighth Ageas Federal Life InsuranceMumbai Half Marathon 2024 here on Sunday.

The seasoned Yadav, 21, who has quite a few podium finishes to his credit, breasted the tape in 1:11.01 minutes after surging ahead of the pack about half a kilometre before the finish line. Nitish Kumar trooped in second in 1:11.54 minutes while Piyush Masane secured a distant third place in 1:13.20 minutes.

In the women's run, 19-year-old Ravina, made her debut in the 21K a memorable one, winning by a comfortable margin in 1:27.43 minutes. She finished almost two minutes ahead of Senait Lesharge (1:29.41) while Rukamani Bhoure settled for bronze in 1:31.23 minutes.

Ravina had trained for just three months for this event after taking to athletics only recently.

"I worked hard for this win and timed my breakaway to perfection," said Yadav after receiving his winner's cheque and medal from cricket legend and sponsor's brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar.

In the men's 10K race, Yuvraj Yadav raced to glory in 31.50 seconds with Manish Kumar Nayak taking silver in 32.14s and Amit Mali won the bronze in 33.25s.

In the women's section, Sonali Desai returned to winning ways for the second year in succession clocking 39.47 minutes while Divya Pingale secured the second place in 41.50 and Rajni Tyagi stood third in 43.52.

Over 20,000 runners took part in the event organised by NEB Sports.

Tendulkar said, "As Indians, we love sports, but it's time to embrace sports as a way of life by participating in various sports for their mental and physical benefits. Our partnership with marathons across India has yielded success." he said.

A team of visually impaired runners assisted by Guide India Runners also took part along with physically disabled, wheelchair athletes and other specially-abled participants. Over 150 kids from the Mitrayana NGO also participated in the event for the first time.