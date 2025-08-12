US Dept of State hosts wheelchair basketball exchange programme in TN

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Aimed at bridging cultures and fostering athletic development, a wheelchair Basketball exchange programme was held under the US Department of State's Sports Diplomacy programme, a senior official of the US Consulate Chennai said on Tuesday.

The Programme held in Chennai and Coimbatore "exemplifies the power of sports diplomacy to bridge cultures and empower individuals," Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate General Chennai, said in a press release.

"By bringing together talented wheelchair basketball athletes and coaches from the United States and India, we are not only fostering athletic development but also promoting mutual understanding, leadership and advocacy for disability inclusion on a global scale," he added.

Wheelchair basketball athletes from the University of Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and the City University of New York took part in exhibition matches in IIT Madras, Loyola College and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

During the second leg of the event held in Coimbatore, the delegation partnered with the students of Kumaraguru College of Technology and also conducted wheelchair basketball clinics at the college, the release said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB