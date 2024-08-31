US Open: Bhambri-Olivetti in third round, Balaji-Andreozzi pair exits

New York, Aug 31 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti advanced to the men's doubles third round of the US Open with a hard-fought win over Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger here.

The Indo-French pair defeated USA's Krajicek and his Dutch partner Jean-Julien Roger, who were 15th seeds in the event, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

However, another Indian in the fray, N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi exited the US Open after losing to Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 in the second-round match that featured just one break of serve in the second set.

In total, Venus and Skupski received seven break points, and converted one, while Balaji and Andreozzi failed to capitalise on their lone opportunity for a service break.