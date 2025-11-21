USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy charged for ICC Anti-Corruption Code breach

Dubai, Nov 21 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday charged USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy with three breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code in relation to the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who represented UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

He has 14 days from November 21 to respond to the charges.

Acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the tournament on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the ICC said the charges stemmed from alleged misconduct during the event.

Reddy has been charged under Article 2.1.1 (Attempting to fix, contrive or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025); Article 2.1.4 (Soliciting, inducing, or encouraging another participant to breach Article 2.1.1); and Article 2.4.7 for obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device.

The ICC said it would not comment further until the disciplinary process is completed.

Reddy made his USA debut earlier this year at the North America T20 Cup, featuring in four matches.