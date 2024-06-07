USA cricketer Theron accuses Rauf of ball tampering

Dallas, Jun 7 (PTI) USA bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of ball tampering during the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

Theron, who is not part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf was running his thumbnails over the ball, which was two overs old, and hence it was reversing.

The 38-year-old seamer, who used to play for South Africa before, also slammed the ICC for turning a blind eye to the alleged incident.

"@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? "You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumb nail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA," Theron wrote on 'X'.

Co-hosts USA stunned Pakistan as they beat the former champions via a Super Over on Thursday to pull of the first upset of this edition's T20 World Cup.

Rauf was Pakistan's most expensive pacer, leaking 37 runs in four overs.