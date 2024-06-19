USA opt to bowl against South Africa in T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 19 (PTI) United States of America stand-in skipper Aaron Jones won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in their Group 2 Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

South Africa are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far with four consecutive wins in Group D in the first round, whereas USA qualified as the second team from Group A after India, having beaten heavyweights Pakistan in the process.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

United States: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones( c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar. PTI DDV KHS