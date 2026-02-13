USA score 196 for 6 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Saiteja Mukkamalla slammed a fine half-century and shared a productive stand with skipper Monank Patel as the United States posted a competitive 196 for 6 against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup game here on Friday.

Mukkamalla's 79 off 51 balls was studded with five boundaries and four sixes. He shared a 55-runs stand for the second wicket with opener Monank Patel (36 off 22 balls) which gave the team a decent start.

Once Patel was dismissed and the USA slipped to 82/2, 21-year-old Mukkamalla took charge, scoring with urgency and intent, keeping the innings alive as the team looked to bounce back after losing their first two games in the tournament.

Shubham Ranjane then finished the innings in style, scoring an unbeaten 48 off 24 balls, adding the late fireworks that gave the USA a healthy-looking total.

Netherlands' pace stalwart Bas de Leede took two wickets including that of Mukkamalla.

Earlier, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl.

Brief scores: USA 196 for 6 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 36, Saiteja Mukkamalla 79, Shubham Ranjane 48 not out; Bas de Leede 3/37). PTI AM AM KHS