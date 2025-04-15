Use of saliva and second ball rule has definitely helped bowlers, says Mohit Sharma

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma feels the return of saliva to shine the ball and the option of a ball change in the second innings have provided much-needed relief for bowlers in this year's IPL.

Ahead of IPL 2025, the BCCI lifted the long-standing ban on the use of saliva, first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also introduced the "second ball rule", allowing teams to opt for a used ball after the 10th over in the second innings of evening games to combat the dew factor.

"Yes, it (ball change) is 100% helpful. We saw that in the last game. The ball started getting wet after 12 overs in the first innings and then there was heavy dew in the second innings when 13th or 14th over that Karn bowled and the ball spun," Sharma said on the eve of DC's match against Rajasthan Royals.

He added that while the changed harder ball makes a difference initially, its impact fades after a few overs.

"So, that hard ball definitely creates a slight difference. But with time, when it reaches 15th or 16th over, the condition of the ball becomes the same." The 36-year-old veteran also emphasised on the tactical advantage if teams can accurately predict dew.

"If you are 100% sure that the dew is coming, you can plan accordingly but you need to sure. We have seen in practice matches there was a lot of dew in Vizag but then there was none during the match." On the use of saliva he said: "100% saliva has made a difference. You will see that in 70% games, the ball is tailing in, that is only because saliva is heavy, sweat is not. So if the ball is heavy it will tail in." Kuldeep Yadav has been Delhi's stand out bowler and Sharma lauded skipper Axar Patel for using the spinner effectively.

"If someone is bowling the best not only for DC but the tournament it is Kuldeep. The way he is bowling is very good for the team. And the way Axar is using him in between wherever we need the wickets, are under pressure or when a patnership is being built is amazing." Don't care about individual scores, win for team important ==================================== Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana said he doesn't care about the milestones as long as the team is winning.

"On a given day, what you perform is important. 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 is just a milestone for me as a player and a batsman. What is more important is as a team, where do you stand? "How do you perform on that individual day? How do you take those two points home? That is the most important thing." Rajasthan are currently eighth in the points table having managed just two wins in six games.