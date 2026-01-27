Use Olympics as vehicle to build Gujarat of 2050, says IOA Director, says IOA Director

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (PTI) International Olympic Academy Director Makis Asimakopoulos on Tuesday stressed the need for sustainable use of infrastructure created for the Olympic Games, saying the mega sporting event should be utilised as a vehicle for long-term development and not merely treated as a destination.

Addressing experts, students and academicians at the 2nd International Olympic Research Conference at Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), he also said the countries aspiring to host the Olympic Games need to prioritise on creating national federations, not only to organise the games but also to develop coaches and athletes, and ensure integration of Olympic values into the school education system.

India is aspiring to host the Olympic Games in 2036 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Asimakopoulos said planning for the Olympics should focus on preparing Gujarat for the future, particularly keeping in mind development goals up to 2050.

"You need to think bigger than just the games in 2036. You need to think about 2050. Create a vision such as 'Gujarat 2050' and use Olympics as a vehicle to get there, not the games themselves as the final destination," he said.

He underlined that sustainability must be at the core of Olympic planning, with all infrastructure and resources developed during the bidding and preparation phase designed for long-term use by local communities.

"The games are the vehicle, not the final destination, for the development of the area," he added.

Asimakopoulos said that hosting the Olympics should go beyond sports and serve as a platform to showcase culture, education and Olympic values to the world.

"When you go for the Olympics, you tell the world that you are here not only for sport but also for culture, education and the values of the Olympic movement," he said.

Highlighting key priorities for countries aspiring to host the games, he said the first focus should be on strengthening national sports federations.

"Priority number one is to prepare the national federations, not only for organising the games but also to develop proper coaches and athletes so they can perform at the best level during the Olympics," he said.

The second priority, he said, should be integrating Olympic values into the school education system.

"You need to reach the school system and through students reach families and communities to explain what the Olympics can bring - the values, the social benefits and how communities can function better," he said.

The third priority, according to Asimakopoulos, was preparing administrators and local authorities to handle the massive organisational requirements of hosting the games.

"From local communities to cities, especially in the areas pursuing the Olympics, administrators must be trained to organise such a huge event. It requires a lot of resources and a well-prepared system," he said.

Drawing from international experiences, he cautioned against losing sight of long-term planning, citing how infrastructure built for past Olympics in some cities was not adequately reused after the games.

"All planning during the bidding phase should be based on post-Olympic use of everything you prepare and how much good it can do for local communities, cities, regions and the state," he said.

He also stressed the importance of legislative and organisational preparedness during the bidding stage itself.

"While money is spent on the bidding process, equal effort should go into preparing legislation, systems and organisations so that once the Games are awarded, no time is lost," he said, referring to delays experienced by some previous host nations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier said India aspires to host the 2036 Olympic Games and that ten major stadiums will be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in the Motera area of Ahmedabad to host the mega event.

During his recent visit to Gujarat, Shah expressed confidence that Ahmedabad would secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics. PTI PJT PD NP