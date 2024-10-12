Uthappa to lead India in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) World Cup-winning keeper-batter Robin Uthappa will lead India in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament next month, the organisers announced on Saturday.

The Indian team also includes the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

Batters Bharat Chapli and wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami will also play for India, who were crowned champions in 2005.

The six-a-side international cricket tournament, is slated to be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok from November 1 to 3.

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes returns after a seven-year hiatus. The 2024 edition will feature 12 nations, including Australia, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.

South Africa are the defending champions.

The tournament known for its fast-paced, entertaining format, featured many prominent cricketers from around the world, including Sachin Tendulkar.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on November 1, followed by a clash against UAE a day later.

India squad: Robin Uthappa (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper). PTI APA AT AT