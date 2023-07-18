UTT: Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi's first win

Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) Star Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran notched up a thrilling victory as Dabang Delhi defeated Bengaluru Smashers 10-5 in the Ultimate Table Tennis here on Tuesday.

Sathiyan began the tie for Dabang Delhi on a winning note as he defeated Bengaluru Smashers' Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 to gain two valuable team points and set up the path for his franchise's first victory in the ongoing season.

The Indian paddler went into attack mode from the first serve and used his ferocious forehands to good effect to take the opening game 11-6.

Kirill made a strong comeback in the second game as he won it 11-4 with his precise returns and quick forehands which put Sathiyan in trouble in the following game as well.

However, the Asian Games bronze medallist came back to earn a fantastic 11-9 victory over his opponent.

Ayhika Mukherjee also looked confident against world No. 42 Natalia Bajor in the second match (women's singles) of the tie and registered a 2-1 win to extend the lead of Dabang Delhi to 4-2.

The world No. 135 was accurate with her backhands against Natalia and took the first game 11-7 before using the same strategy in the second game. Ayhika also brought her swift moments into the play and won the second game 11-6. However, she lost the third game 7-11 as Natalia kept Bengaluru Smashers in the tie.

In the third match (mixed doubles) of the tie Manika Batra, alongside Kirill Gerassimenko, beat Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova 2-1 to bring the Smashers back into the contest.

The pair of Manika and Krill played with supreme coordination and took the first game 11-4. They were at their imperious best in the second game as well and won it 11-6 before losing the third 6-11.

Jon Persson, then, secured the victory for the Delhi franchise as he defeated Sanil Shetty 3-0.

The Swedish paddler dominated Sanil from the get-go and took the first game 11-4 before winning the second 11-7. He got the third game 11-8 as Dabang Delhi took an unassailable 8-4 lead in the tie.

In the last match of the tie (women's singles), Sreeja Akula defeated Manika 2-1 to complete a stunning victory for the Delhi franchise.

Manika took the first game 11-9 before Sreeja made a comeback in the following game. The last game went in the favour of the reigning national champion 11-8. PTI KHS AH AH