UTT season 6 to begin from May 29 in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the sport's premier league in India, will be held from May 29 to June 15 in Ahmedabad, the organisers announced on Friday.

The state-of-the-art EKA Arena, a venue that has staged the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and 2019 Intercontinental Cup (football), will be the venue for the event that will be in Ahmedabad for the first time.

As UTT continues to grow, eight teams featuring top Indian and international table tennis stars will battle for the crown, with defending champions Goa Challengers looking to claim a historic third title.

"Ultimate Table Tennis has been instrumental in transforming the table tennis landscape in India, providing our players with an unparalleled platform to compete against top international talent," Table Tennis Federation of India Secretary Kamlesh Mehta said.

The upcoming season will feature eight teams split into two groups of four for the draw, with each team playing five ties in the league stage -- facing all three opponents in their group once and two randomly drawn teams from the other group.

The top four teams at the end will advance to the knockout rounds, leading to the grand finale on June 15.

Each team will have six players, including two international stars, and will play five matches per tie comprising two women's singles, two men's singles, and a mixed doubles.

Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in the last edition, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team in the competition's six editions to win two titles. PTI APA PM APA PM PM