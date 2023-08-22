UTT unveils Jaipur Patriots as new franchise

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Ultimate Table Tennis on Tuesday unveiled Jaipur Patriots as the newest franchise in the league.

UTT, a franchise-based league started by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, in collaboration with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), recently concluded its fourth season. Commenting on the Jaipur side's addition, UTT promoter Niraj Bajaj said "We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition." Jaipur will become the seventh UTT side after Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan TT.

UTT co-promoter Vita Dani added, "Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes World of Krida Pvt Ltd to the family. Their inclusion is a testament to how UTT has grown over the years and how it will continue to grow. We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis, and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region." The UTT was founded in 2017, with Goa being the reigning champions, having won their maiden title this year.

The other sides to have won the title are Falcons TT (2017), Delhi (2018) and Chennai (2019). PTI AYG SSC SSC