Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh win in National Championship

Panchkula, Mar 4 (PTI) Hockey Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh secured wins in their respective games of Division ‘B’ in the senior women national championship here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Telangana Hockey 1-0. Vartika Rawat (45’) scored the only goal of the match for Hockey Uttarakhand to take the lead against Telangana Hockey.

Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Delhi Hockey 2-1 in a close game.

Sonali (8’) scored the first goal of the match for Delhi Hockey. In response, Leena Kosare (22’) and Lahare Mamteshwari (43’) scored two goals for Chhattisgarh Hockey to take the lead and secure their second win in the tournament.

In the other matches, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1. Sonu (30’, 42’) scored a brace whereas Raveena Rani (17’) and Captain Rakhi (59’) scored one goal each to take the total to four goals at the final whistle.

On the other hand, Bhumika Chauhan (36') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Himachal.