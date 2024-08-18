Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets shuttler Lakshya Sen

Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen here on Sunday and lauded his performance at the Paris Olympics, officials said.

The young shuttler's mother Nirmala Sen and father D K Sen were also present at the meeting held at Dhami's residence.

Sen, 23, a native of Almora district, reached the semi-finals of the badminton men's singles event at the Paris Olympics. However, he missed out on a medal after losing to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze play-off.

Dhami wished Sen all the best for his upcoming competitions and said that he should play with full dedication.

He told Sen that the state government and the people of the state are with him.