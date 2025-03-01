Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala & AP among winners on day 1 of Senior Women hockey National C''ship

Panchkula, Mar 1 (PTI) Hockey Uttarakhand, Delhi Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey won in Division B, while Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh enjoyed dominant wins in Division C on the first day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Saturday.

Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Association of Bihar in Pool A to open the day’s proceedings.

Beena Pandey (9’, 58’) scored an impressive brace of field goals, while Vartika Rawat got a goal for herself after successfully converting a penalty corner as Hockey Uttarakhand recorded a comfortable win.

In Pool B of the same division, Delhi Hockey registered a 4-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh, while Chhattisgarh Hockey fought out a 5-1 win over Hockey Himachal.

Later, Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh registered dominant wins in Division C.

In Pool A, Kerala Hockey notched up a 10-0 win over Hockey Gujarat, while Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Arunachal 9-0 in the second match of Division C. PTI ATK DDV