Uttarakhand inflict innings defeat on Jharkhand; enter Ranji semis

Jamshedpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand delivered a ruthless all-round performance to hammer Jharkhand by an innings, with the pace-spin duo of Abhay Negi and Mayank Mishra ripping through the opposition lineup on Day 3 to book a Ranji Trophy semifinal berth here on Sunday.

Uttarakhand's veteran left-arm spinner Mayank spun a web around Jharkhand with a stunning 5 for 22, while Negi struck with relentless bite to grab 4 for 36, as the pair ripped through the Jharkhand batting line-up to skittle the visitors out for a paltry 130 and script a thumping innings-and-six-run victory.

Resuming from their overnight 282 for 5, Uttarakhand tightened their grip on the contest on Day 3, stretching their first-innings advantage before being finally bowled out for 371 in 122.3 overs.

The 136-run lead proved decisive, with late-order batter Abhay Negi digging in for a priceless 46 that tightened the noose around a reeling Jharkhand.

Much like their first-innings collapse, where even stalwarts Kumar Kushagra and skipper Virat Singh failed to fire as they were bundled out for a below-par 235, Jharkhand began their second innings in a similar self-destructive fashion.

Jharkhand's innings unravelled almost immediately, with openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh falling for single-digit scores by the fourth over, leaving them reeling at 14 for 2 as Negi struck twice.

Despite stitching together a promising 86-run partnership for the third wicket, Virat Singh (55) and Kumar Kushagra (34) could not kick on, leaving Jharkhand without the decisive innings they desperately needed.

Aditya Singh, who had shown grit with a cautious 83 earlier, lost his way when it mattered the most, falling for just nine as Jharkhand crumbled in a stunning collapse -- six wickets fell in single digits, including three ducks.

From 100 for 3, Jharkhand imploded to 126 for 9 as Mishra tore through the middle order and tail, finishing with a match haul of eight wickets.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 235 and 130 in 41.1 overs (Virat Singh 55; Abhay Negi 4/36, Mayank Mishra 5/22).

Uttarakhand 371 all out in 122.3 overs (Avneesh Sudha 64, Kunal Chandela 68 Jagadeesha Suchith 70, Abhay Negi 46; Jatin Pandey 2/72, Sahil Raj 2/59, Saurabh Shekhar 2/75, Aditya Singh 2/57). PTI AM AM PDS PDS