Uttarakhand, Manipur win at Hockey India Junior Women National C'ship

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Hockey Uttarakhand and Manipur Hockey secured victories on the sixth day of the Hockey India Junior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

Uttarakhand triumphed over Kerala Hockey 3-1 in Pool A at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

Prachi opened the scoring for Uttarakhand in the 21st minute, but Kerala quickly equalised through Shanusha PM in the 29th minute. Aarti restored Uttarakhand's lead with a goal in the 50th minute, and Prachi sealed the victory by scoring again in the 56th minute.

The second match saw Manipur Hockey defeat Assam Hockey 6-3 in Pool C.

Tanu Shorensangbam scored the opening goal in the 20th minute, followed by two goals from Devi Keisam Eleena (37', 44'), a goal from Chanu Romita Waribam (38'), and goals from Reena Koijam (52') and Devi Laishram Ritu (60'). Assam Hockey responded with goals from Joymoti Gorh (10'), Sagarika Barman (31'), and captain Ashmita Tigga (58').