Uttarakhand set Andhra 321-run target after bowlers dominate

Vizianagaram, Nov 8 (PTI) Optimistic visitors Uttarakhand nosed ahead of Andhra after bowlers from both sides called the shots on an eventful third day's play by grabbing as many as 16 wickets in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Friday.

Set a target of 321 after Uttarakhand's sporting declaration at 129/9, Andhra were 8/1 at stumps, needing another 313 runs for an improbable victory.

Resuming at overnight 92/4, Andhra were all out for a paltry 146 in reply to Uttarakhand's 338, thus giving the visiting side a massive lead of 210 runs heading into their second essay.

Out-of-favour India all-rounder Hanuma Vihari was the top-scorer for Andhra with a 43-run knock that came off 91 balls and contained six boundaries.

Opener Abhishek Reddy was the second-best scorer for Andhra, with 35 off 64 balls.

It was a complete team effort by the Uttarakhand bowlers with left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra (3/12) being their most successful bowler.

There were two wickets apiece for Deepak Dhapola (2/29), Abhay Negi (2/30) and Swapnil Singh (2/19), as the Andhra innings lasted 56.3 overs.

When Uttarakhand came out to bat for the second time in the game, they were hoping to build on their big first-innings lead of over 200 runs. However, things didn't pan out in the manner they had hoped for as Uttarakhand lost half their side with just 39 runs on the board.

At 61 for seven, they were in danger of being bowled out under 100 but Swapnil Singh, batting at number eight, stood firm and contributed an invaluable 39 off 90 deliveries while adding 41 runs for the ninth wicket with Deepak Dhapola (8).

The visitors declared their second innings with Dhapola's dismissal, giving both the Uttarakhand bowlers and Andhra batters enough time to go for an outright win.

Cheepurapalli Stephen (3/25) and KV Sasikanth (3/27), who started the proceedings for Andhra with the new ball, took six wickets between them equally, while left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan chipped in with two, after picking four in the first innings.

The stumps were drawn for the day with the dismissal of Abhishek Reddy (6) in Andhra's second innings, the opener getting bowled by Dhapola at the start of the fifth over.

The home team will have its task cut out on the fourth and final day against a determined Uttarakhand bowling unit at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex where the bowlers have tasted plenty of success.

Brief scores: In Vizianagaram: Uttarakhand 338 and 128/9 declared in 49 overs (Swapnil Singh 39; Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/25, KV Sasikanth (3/27) vs Andhra 146 all out 56.3 overs (Hanuma Vihari 43; Mayank Mishra 3/12) and 8/1 in 4/1 overs.

In Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 307 and 51/2 in 15 overs vs Vidarbha 1st innings 575 all out in 140.1 overs (Dhruv Shorey 125, Yash Rathod 128, Karun Nair 85, Akshay Wadkar 67, Danish Malewar 59; Divesh Sharma 4/99).

In Ahmedabad: Puducherry 1st innings: 361 vs Gujarat 1st innings 359/9 in 118 overs (Aarya Desai 200; Sagar Udeshi 4/72).

In Jaipur: Hyderabad 410 and 36/0 vs Rajasthan 1st innings 425 all out in 108.2 overs (Mahipal Lomror 111, Shubham Garhwal 108, Abhijeet Tomar 60; Tanay Thyagarajan 3/104). PTI AH AH KHS