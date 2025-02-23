Uttarakhand's Man Singh and Bhagirathi win men's and women's titles in New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi, Feb. 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Man Singh and Bhagirathi Bisht respectively won the men's and women's titles at the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon race here on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Singh, the 2024 Asian Marathon Championship winner, clocked an impressive time of 2:15:24s to emerge winner in a competitive men's elite field. Pardeep Chaudhary (2:15:29s) and Akshay Saini (2:15:34s) were right on his heels, but finished second and third respectively.

Bhagirathi, also from Uttarakhand, claimed the top spot among elite women with a time of 02:48:59s. Thakor Bharatjee (02:49:16) and Ashwini Jadhav (02:50:48) won the silver and bronze respectively.

A marathon race covers a distance of 42.195km.

National badminton team chief coach Pullela Gopichand and former Indian cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane flagged off the races. The organisers claimed that the event (including marathon, half marathon and 10K races) featured over 25,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts from different parts of the country.

"I congratulate the organisers, the sponsors and or course each and every athlete for making the New Delhi Marathon a success," Gopichand said while interacting with the media.

Rajesh Dahiya, Vice-president of Apollo Tyres, said the race lived up to its billing as the certified national marathon of the country, with India's top runners lining up with an eye on the coveted title.

The marathon featured an inclusive run, with over 33 children from underprivileged backgrounds participating alongside the elite athletes.

A team of visually impaired runners also took part in the 10K race assisted by volunteers from Guide Runners India. This initiative highlighted the event's commitment to community inclusion and social responsibility.

Results: Full Marathon: Elite Men: 1. Man Singh (2:15:24s); 2. Pardeep Chaudhary (2:15:29s); 3. Akshay Saini (2:15:34s). Full Marathon: Elite Women: 1. Bhagirathi Bisht (02:48:59s); 2. Thakor Bharatjee (02:49:16s); 3. Ashwini Jadhav (02:50:48s). Half-marathon: Men: 1. Harmanjot Singh (01:04:36s); 2. Shubham Baliyan (01:05:32s); 3. Abhishek (01:06:12s) Half-marathon: Women: 1. Tseganeshg Mekonnen (01:23:55s); 2. Stanzin Dolkar (01:25:31s);. 3. Stanzin Chondol (01:25:47s).

10K: Men: 1. Parvej (00:30:25); 2. Sonu Kushwah (00:31:24); 3. Harendra Kumar (00:31:43).

10K: Women: 1. Anjali Devi (00:36:46); 2. Sudha Singh (00:40:02); 3. Vidyashree Mahadevan (00:42:09).