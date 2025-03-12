Uttarakhand’s Suraj Singh sets 1,000m national youth record

Patna, Mar 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand’s Suraj Singh broke the 1,000m national youth record to hog the limelight on the final day of the National Youth Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The boys 1,000m race at the Patliputra Sports Complex turned out to be the most exciting event of the day as the top two runners ran better than 15-year-old national youth record of 2 minute 27.20 seconds which was set by Rahul Pal in 2010.

Singh’s gold-winning time was 2:26.04, while silver winner Vikas Kumar of Uttar Pradesh clocked 2:26.59 to also dip below the earlier national youth record.

Sohit Vijender of Haryana won the bronze with a time of 2:27.27 which was better than the meet record of 2:28.89 clocked last year by Md Nooruddin in Bilaspur.

The boys javelin throw gold went to Himanshu of Haryana whose best effort was 72.00m.

Misti Karmakar of West Bengal took home the girls javelin throw gold with a distance of 45.04m.

Results: Boys: 200m: Sayed Sabeer (Karnataka) 21.67 seconds, J Nived Krishna (Kerala) 21.85 seconds, Aditya Pisal (Maharashtra) 21.96 seconds.

1,000m: Suraj Singh (Uttarakhand) 2:26.04, Vikas Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:26.59, Sohit Vijender (Haryana) 2:27.27.

Long jump: Shivam Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 7.26m, Rajeev Roy (West Bengal) 7.12m, Pradeep Kumar (Bihar) 6.69m.

Javelin throw: Himanshu (Haryana) 72.00m, Krishan Chandra (Madhya Pradesh) 66.77m, Prince Jatiwal (Haryana) 65.36m.

Girls: 200m: Prisha Mishra (Haryana) 24.72 seconds, Aarti (Haryana) 24.73 seconds, Bhoomika Nehate (Maharashtra) 24.99 seconds.

1,000m: Nandani Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh) 2:55.68 seconds, Janhavi Hirudkar (Maharashtra) 2:56.54 seconds, Muskan (Haryana) 2:58.98 seconds.

Javelin throw: Misti Karmakar (West Bengal) 45.04m, Siya Banjara (Rajasthan) 41.82m, Tanushri Mahalder (West Bengal) 41.73m.

High jump: Anchal Patil (Maharashtra) 1.68m, Rinku Ghosh (West Bengal) 1.65m, Harshitha P (Karnataka) 1.60m.

Heptathlon: Anamika Ajesh (Kerala) 4270 points, Baddi Vyshali (Telangana) 4224 points, Harshitha P (Karnataka) 4128 points.