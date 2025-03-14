Vagamon gears up for international paragliding festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Eighty-six participants from 11 countries will descend on Kolahalamedu in scenic Vagamon, nestled along the Western Ghats, for a five-day paragliding competition beginning on March 19.

The event, a highlight of the International Paragliding Festival, will see competitors vying for top honours in six categories, including the prestigious International Top Landing Accuracy Cup, an official release said here on Friday.

The March 19-23 mega event, which is being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society(KATPS) under the State Tourism Department in collaboration with Orange Life Paragliding School, will give away Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 50,000 respectively as prize money for the first, second and third place winners in each category.

The five-day International Paragliding Festival enjoys the official recognition of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), which is the 1905-founded world governing body for air sports, the release issued by the Kerala Tourism said.

The FAI and the Aero Club of India are also lending technical support while Fly Vagamon provides local coordination.

The competitions at the Vagamon Adventure Park in Kolahalamedu are held in the following categories: Paragliding Accuracy (Overall), Paragliding Accuracy (Women), Paragliding Accuracy (Team), Paragliding Accuracy (Indian Overall), Paragliding Accuracy (Indian Women) and Paragliding Accuracy (Junior).

State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Kerala has a significant place in the country's adventure tourism map.

"The state has been fully exploiting its potential of adventure tourism in the last three years," he said, pointing to the new focus given to white-water kayaking, paragliding, surfing and mountain cycling.

Tourism Secretary K Biju said Kerala has come a long way in providing infrastructure with international facilities suitable for adventure tourism in prospective places. "The annual paragliding competition we hold in Vagamon is now internationally famous," he pointed out.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said Kerala's geographical advantages have benefited the state in developing its adventure tourism portfolio. "We have the sea, river, mountains and hills within a radius of just 60 km," she noted.

"Vagamon is an ideal venue, which even the best paragliders across the world are eagerly waiting to explore. We are making efforts to find more such locations through the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society. The Tourism Department will provide all necessary support", she added.

Kolahalamedu, located seven km from Vagamon near Peerumedu in Idukki district is among the best places for paragliding. Situated at an altitude of 3,000 feet, the place is particularly favourable for take-off and landing. Adding to its advantage are its cool climate, tea plantations, grasslands and woods. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH