Vaibhav slams half-ton as India beat Scotland in U19 WC warm-up game

Bulawayo (South Africa), Jan 10 (PTI) Hard-hitting Indian teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered a 50-ball 96, while Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra also scored half-centuries as India defeated Scotland by 121 runs (DLS Method) in a men's Under-19 World Cup warm-up match here on Saturday.

Vaibhav struck nine fours and seven sixes, while George and Vihaan chipped in with 61 and 77 respectively as India U19 scored 374 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Scotland were 112 for 9 in 23.2 overs when bad weather stopped play.

Deepesh Devendran (3/14) and Khilan Patel (3/4) were the main wicket-takers for India.