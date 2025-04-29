Vaibhav Suryavanshi a special talent, can serve Indian cricket for long: RR batting coach Rathour

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour termed 'wonder kid' Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a special talent who can serve Indian cricket for a long if he keeps his focus.

Suryavanshi, on Monday, made a record 38-ball-101 to become IPL's youngest centurion at 14 years and 32 days.

The left-handed Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his stunning onslaught against an array of international bowlers, including Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Karim Janat to hand RR an eight-wicket win.

"We have been watching it nets for last few months, we knew what he is capable of and what shots he can play but to do it in front of these kind of crowd and in a situation like this against a really good bowling attack, it was really special and lot of credit to him (Suryavanshi)," Rathour said at the post-match press conference.

"He is a special talent and he has got great downswing if go into technique and that helps him generate this kind of power and today he showed everybody how good he is.

"For a 14-year-old kid to play like this definitely makes him special. We saw him first time four months back when he came for the trials and from that day onwards, we knew we had found something special and it was on us to nurture him and bring him to this level." Rathour feels Suryavanshi can serve Indian cricket for long time, provided he continues to work hard.

"A lot of credit to him that he kept his nerves. He has a solid head on his shoulders, he showed great temperament today. Even in the couple of games earlier also he showed what he is capable of and today was an extraordinary innings.

"Exceptional knock, spectacular knock. The kind of power he generates, the kind of position he gets into, cleanly hits the ball.

"Everything is special about that kid and if he keeps going and keeps working hard, he is going to have a long, long career in Indian cricket," he said.

Rathour, however, said it would be unfair on Suryavanshi to compare him with someone like Sachin Tendulkar who made his India debut at the age of 16. "It's too early and it's unfair on the kid to be compared to Sachin Tendulkar. He is a special kid and he is a special talent," said the former India coach.

Rathour believes RR still have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-offs if they win their remaining four games.

"Every season is important but it's a long term vision as well. We picked a young team and looking at the way they played today, I think we have a special team.

"We still have four games to go and if we win all four still I am not sure whether we are in a position to qualify but 14 points can get you to the play-offs sometimes. So fingers crossed," he said.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan too was effusive in his praise for Suryavanshi.

"No credit taken away from Vaibhav the way he batted was tremendous and was fantastic to watch but at the same time we could have reacted well. The way they started the powerplay was brilliant but we could have better plans," Sudharsan said.

"When we finished we felt it was par or may be 10 runs above par. But the way they started and batted showed us we were wrong and we could have also maximised a bit more."