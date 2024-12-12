Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest IPL player, calls on Nitish Kumar

Patna: Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player ever to secure an Indian Premiere League contract, called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

Advertisment

Suryavanshi, who was accompanied by his father Sanjiv, met Kumar at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

The teenager was presented with a shawl by Kumar, in the presence of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, among others.

Hailing from Samastipur district of north Bihar, the young player made headlines last month when he signed a contract with Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest player to have figured in an IPL bid.

Advertisment

A dispute had erupted in a section of the media over the age of Suryavanshi, who is said to be still a few months shy of 14 years.

Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction held in Jeddah last month.