Vaidehee Chaudhari loses in Mumbai Open

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) India’s Vaidehee Chaudhari suffered a straight-sets defeat to third seed Leolia Jeanjean in the opening round of the Mumbai Open 125 here on Monday.

Chaudhari, India’s second-ranked women’s singles player, faced a stiff challenge against the Frenchwoman, who had grabbed attention after defeating former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova at the French Open in 2022.

Jeanjean delivered a dominant performance, cruising to a 6-2, 6-0 win in a contest that lasted a little over an hour.

Among other results, Mananchaya Sanwangkaew, Jeanjean, Mai Hontama, Misaki Matsuda, Miho Kuramochi and Mei Yamaguchi progressed to the next round with notable wins.

The day’s action began with Hontama’s commanding victory over 21-year-old Alevtina Ibragimova. Despite a brief fightback in the second set, the Japanese player held her composure to seal a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Last season’s runner-up Mananchaya cruised past Slovakia’s Viktoria Morvayova 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

Yamaguchi registered a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win over Polina Iatcenko in a match that lasted two hours and 14 minutes, while Kuramochi beat Argentina’s Nicole Fossa Huergo 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 31 minutes. PTI ATK KHS