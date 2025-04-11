Vaidehi, Shrivalli shine as India beat Chinese Taipei

Pune, Apr 11 (PTI) Young Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari shone as India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to register their third consecutive win and take a giant stride towards a play-off spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 here on Friday.

The win helped India climb to the second spot on the points table.

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin.

Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian dominated the proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set. However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win in two hours and nine minutes, to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

In the second match of the tie, Shrivalli maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207 in the world.

Shrivalli, ranked 304, dominated the proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in two hours and 38 minutes, ensuring the tie for the hosts.

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei's doubles pair of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare 2-6 6-4 6-10 in the super tie-break in an hour and 31 minutes.

India will look to confirm their qualification spot with a win against Korea Republic on Saturday.