Vaishnavi Adkar enters Chennai Open main draw as lucky loser

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) India’s Vaishnavi Adkar on Sunday entered the main draw of the WTA Chennai Open 2025 as a lucky loser after New Zealand’s Lulu Sun pulled out of the tournament due to a scheduling problem.

The 20-year-old player had bowed out of the singles qualifying round earlier in the day after losing to France’s Astrid Lew Yan Foon 2-6, 3-6.

Adkar will now face third seed Donna Vekic of Croatia in the opening round.

Japan’s fifth seed Mei Yamaguchi produced the comeback of the day, rallying from a set down to defeat Australia’s third seed Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and secure her main draw berth.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed success in India before, having qualified for the WTA 125 Mumbai Open earlier this year, where she reached the second round.

Fourth seed Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands, who will also partner India’s Prarthana Thombare in doubles, cruised past Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho 6-2, 6-1 to enter the main draw.

Sixth seed Caroline Werner of Germany came back from 0-5 down in the second set to defeat Thailand's Thasaporn Naklo 6-3, 7-6(4) and seal her spot in the main segment.