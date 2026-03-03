Vaishnavi Adkar in Indian team for Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Promising Vaishnavi Adkar was on Tuesday drafted into the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, to be held here from April 6.

The 21-year-old Adkar recently made history in Bengaluru, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the W100 final since Sania Mirza.

Adkar had also bagged the Ahmedabad W15 title in 2024, signalling her steady rise through the ranks.

Apart from Adkar, India have fielded seasoned Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty along with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina.

Vaidehee Chaudhari has been named as the reserve.

"A Coaching Camp will be held one week prior to the event. Vishal Uppal will be the Captain and Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach of the Indian Team," the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said in release.

India were beaten by the Netherlands and Slovenia in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs held at Bengaluru in November last year, forcing them to start the 2026 campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I.

India team for BJKC ============= Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Vaishnavi Adkar, Vaidehee Chaudhari (Reserve).