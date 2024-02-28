Vaishnavi enters pre-quarterfinals with upset win at ITF Women’s Open

Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) Young Vaishnavi Aadkar scripted an upset win over much-accomplished Japanese Akiko Omae to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s Open here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Vaishnavi, who came through the qualifying rounds, won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the first-round match that lasted close to two hours.

Fifth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, wild card entrant Riya Bhatia were the other Indians who entered the round of 16 along with Ankita Raina and Zeel Desai who had won their opening round singles on Tuesday.

In the biggest upset of the day, Japanese Okuwaki ousted fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Vaishnavi began on a tentative note, losing her serve in the third game to give her Japanese rival an advantage. However, the Indian achieved a break in the very next game before taking 3-2 lead.

Both broke each other’s serve in eighth, ninth and 10th games, the last of which, helped Vaishnavi win the set.

Stung by the reverse, Akiko, who has six ITF titles under her belt, achieved an early break in the third game to go 3-1 up in the second set.

After a prolonged deuce-advantage situation, Vaishnavi was able to hold her serve in the sixth game which gave her the confidence to break her opponent’s serve in the next game before serving for the set.

The final set proved to be a one-sided affair with Akiko showing signs of desperation as she committed several unforced errors.

Vaishnavi raced to a 4-0 lead with two breaks in the second and fourth game. However, the Indian got broken in the next game but came back strongly to win the next two games, including a break in the sixth game.

The highlight of the deciding set was the third game where Vaishnavi served brilliantly which unnerved her opponent. PTI ATK PDS PDS